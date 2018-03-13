Walters man dies in custody

WALTERS The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is overseeing the investigation in a "use of force case" in the weekend death of a Walters man.

Few details are available regarding Sunday's death. Reports indicate the man was injured when Cotton County law enforcement served a warrant to a home on Nebraska Street in Walters around midnight Saturday. The man is alleged to have fallen and received serious injuries.

Michael Cooper, Walters, was identified as the man who died, according to Jessica Brown, OSBI spokesperson. She confirmed the investigation is being overseen by OSBI agents.

"We are investigating a use of force case in Walters," Brown said.

It is unclear which law enforcement agency is being investigated for the incident.