Walters chamber banquet Jan. 26

WALTERS Tickets are on sale for the Walters Chamber of Commerce Banquet at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Cotton Electric Civic Room, 302 N. Broadway.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased from any chamber member. Call 585-0785 or 678-8586.

Guest speaker will be Dave Wattenbarger, development manager of regional giving for the Oklahoma Regional Food Bank. Entertainment will be provided by Cody Newby and food will be catered by Linda Cromwell. The 2016 Citizen of the Year will be announced.