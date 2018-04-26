Walk for Sexual Assault Awareness to be held

DUNCAN They are statistics that are both eye-opening and tragic.

In a survey of females and males conducted by the National Sexual Violence Resource Center:

• 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men have experienced sexual violence other than rape in their lifetime;

• 1 in 5 women have experienced completed or attempted rape in their lives;

• 1in 3 women experience physical or sexual assault by an intimate partner;

• 1 in 6 boys are sexually abused before the age of 16;

• only 26.2 percent of men who experienced childhood sexual abuse disclosed at the time of the abuse;

• nearly 1 in 67 men in the United States have experienced rape or attempted rape;

• among college women, 9 out of 10 have experienced rape or attempted rape;

• fewer than 5 percent of completed or attempted rapes against college women were reported to law enforcement;

• 67.5 percent of instances of rape are estimated to go unreported.

There are other startling facts about rape and sexual assault that will be discussed and highlighted Saturday when Women's Haven of Duncan hosts it's 2018 Walk for Sexual Assault Awareness, at Fuqua Park.

"April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and we will be presenting a lot of information dealing with a problem that can be found anywhere in the country," said Cora Thomas, executive director of Women's Haven. "We'll be starting (the event) with the walk, from 10-11 a.m., and we'll continue on until 2 p.m.

"This is a 'family-friendly' way of getting our message out about the importance of dealing with sexual assault."

Beginning to settle into the role of executive director she accepted three months ago, Thomas said Women's Haven staff and volunteers will be explaining services offered by the agency.

"Since I've been here only three months, I'm still learning on the job. It's been amazing how the community of Duncan has welcomed me," said Thomas, who spent three years as a director of programs in Oklahoma City.