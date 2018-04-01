Voters in Blair to decide bond issue on Tuesday

BLAIR Voters in the Blair school district in Jackson County will go to the polls Tuesday to decide on a transportation bond issue.

The $300,000 bond issue calls for the purchase of transportation equipment over a five-year period.

Superintendent Jimmy Smith said the bond issue calls for the purchase of two route buses to replace that many buses the district is currently leasing. He said that although leasing buses was considered a good idea in past years when the district had more funding to replace buses before mileage accumulated, drastic budget cuts from the state have forced the district to switch to outright purchasing and ownership of its buses.

"That's $25,000 a year that can go back to the district," he said.

Additionally, Smith said the bond issue will include purchase of a new activity bus to replace a bus that's 20 years old.