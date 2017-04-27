Vote to decide fate of Davidson high school

DAVIDSON - Voters in the Davidson school district in Tillman County will go to the polls May 9 to decide whether to discontinue the high school grades and become an elementary school-only district in the face of declining enrollment and cuts in state funding.

If the plan is approved by voters, Davidson would become a pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade district effective July 1. Students at the high school level, grades 9-12, would then attend classes in another school district. Superintendent Phillip Ratcliff said no decision has been made on where the high school students would attend classes next year. He said one possibility would be for the students to transfer to high schools in other Tillman County districts such as Frederick, Tipton or Grandfield.

"We're still waiting on the outcome of the election to determine where we will go," he said.

Ratcliff said a community meeting on the proposal is scheduled at 7 p.m. May 2 in the school cafeteria. District officials will discuss and answer questions about the plan. He said school officials have been talking to local residents and also recently held a meeting with Davidson High School alumni to discuss the issue.

Earlier this year, the district sent a resolution to the Oklahoma State Department of Education for approval of the proposal. Current enrollment for the district for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade is around 57. Ratcliff said that current high school enrollment totaled 17 students, including six seniors.