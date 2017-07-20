Volunteers needed for 30 minutes a week to help make 'Readers & Leaders' in Duncan

DUNCAN - Organizers of Readers & Leaders, a program for pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade students in the Duncan Public School System coordinated by the United Way of Stephens County reached the halfway point Tuesday.

Twenty volunteer readers have agreed to spend 30 minutes a week in the classrooms once the new school year begins.

The goal is to find 40 readers to help 32 teachers in 32 classrooms.

"We're really pleased with the turnout and the early sign-up," said Patty Jennings, Readers & Leaders coordinator and former Teacher of the Year in the Duncan system.

Tuesday's Tea, held in the Gathering Hall of First Christian Church, was designed to show appreciation for those readers who have participated in the program and to acquaint newcomers to the overall process.