Volunteer readers recruited for youngsters in Duncan

DUNCAN Openings for readers in the Readers and Leaders program, coordinated by the United Way of Stephens County for the Duncan public school system remain. Readers, coordinating assignments with teachers, commit to 30 minutes of reading each week in classes for pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade.

Substitute readers will be available as fill-ins in case of illness or scheduling conflicts. Historically, readers are individuals, but businesses, clubs and church groups can also adopt a classroom for the year.

"Nothing is more important than a child's ability to read," said Patty Jennings, retired teacher and program coordinater. "Reading, listening, speaking and comprehension skills open wide the world. There is no better way to impact the lives of young children than helping develop those skills."

Those who volunteer as readers have come away from the experience fulfilled and energized by the students, according to Jennings.

"Our teachers also benefit from the weekly exchange," the program coordinator said. "You can sense the kids' excitement as each reading session nears. It is truly a remarkable program where everyone wins and everyone has a good time."