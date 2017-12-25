Virtual schools growing in state

The state's largest virtual charter school reported staggering growth for 2017-18, adding more than 4,000 students to its roster, according to the latest enrollment data.

Epic Charter Schools enrolled 13,158 students as of Oct. 1. That makes Epic the 11th largest "district" by size, slightly larger than Jenks Public Schools, which enrolled more than 12,000 students, data from the Oklahoma Department of Education shows. (For comparison, Lawton Public Schools is the 10th-largest district with 14,068 students as of Oct. 1.)

Epic enrolls students statewide and this year added two brick-and-mortar sites in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, where students can be dropped off for in-person instruction. That program, however, accounted for a small fraction of the school's growth. About 250 students on average each day attend the blending learning sites, said Shelley Hickman, a spokeswoman for the school.

The vast majority of Epic's new students come from traditional public schools, she said.

Epic's rampant growth and unconventional marketing tactics, such as giving out prizes for referrals of students, have raised eyebrows. The school also has recorded average to low school grades and low graduation rates. Nationally, charter advocacy groups have called for stricter regulation of virtual charters, whose students post weaker academic growth compared to traditional schools.

Epic officials have defended the quality of the education they provide and point to enrollment growth as proof.

Epic now operates two very similar Oklahoma schools with different authorizers. Epic One on One is overseen by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board and Epic Blended is overseen by Rose State College. The same people serve on each school's board and the boards contract with the same for-profit management company, Epic Youth Services, to operate both schools.