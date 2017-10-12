Vehicle wreck injures two  near Velma

VELMA Two women were sent to the hospital Friday morning following a two-vehicle accident, in which one driver was under the influence of illegal drugs, near Velma on Oklahoma 7.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that 37-year-old Nicolette Hill, Duncan, was traveling southbound on Alma Road, 1 mile east of Velma, around 10:15 a.m. when she ran a stop sign at Oklahoma 7, drove through the intersection and struck the rear driver's side door of a vehicle driven by Barbara Ann Dobbs, 75, Healdton.

Hill was taken by life flight to Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in critical condition with head injuries.

Velma EMS took Dobbs, who was in fair condition with internal trunk injuries, to Duncan Regional Hospital.