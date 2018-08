ANADARKO The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma will host a Presumptive Conditions Campaign Event Thursday and Friday.

The event, "Your Service. Our Mission: Bringing VA Benefits Home," will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Kiowa Tribe Veterans Department building, 1701 E. Central Blvd., in Anadarko. The event is free and lunch will be provided.