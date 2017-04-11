United Way reaches 20 percent of its goal in Stephens County

DUNCAN Fundraising efforts for the United Way of Stephens County's 2016-17 campaign have reached the 20 percent level, the agency reported Friday.

This year's goal is $325,000 with monies designated to help 14 partner agencies that make up the local United Way.

"We're off to a good start," said Ken Graham, co-chairman of this year's campaign. "A number of dedicated volunteers are involved in the process. They're touching a lot of bases and the early response we're getting is a good one."

Agencies supported by United Way are Christians Concerned, Delta Community Action, Douglass East Side Senior Citizens Center, Duncan Area Literacy Council, Duncan Community Residence, Duncan Senior Citizens Center, Gabriel's House Academy, Gillispie Counseling Services, Heartline 2-1-1, Girl Scouts of West Oklahoma, Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, Marlow Samaritans, Women's Haven and Youth Services for Stephens County.