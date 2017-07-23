Uncertainty on criminal justice changes

Criminal justice measures approved by Oklahoma voters in November will take effect later this week, testing predictions that fewer people will go to prison and taxpayers will ultimately save millions of dollars.

But even before those laws kicked in July 1, questions swirled as to whether they would be undermined in part by local prosecutors or a lack of funds and won't fully achieve their stated purpose. Even if they succeed – by keeping thousands of nonviolent offenders from becoming felons – advocates for change acknowledge it won't be enough to halt the state's rising tide of incarceration.

Despite passage of State Questions 780 and 781 last year, "this (incarceration) growth is expected to continue, costing the state over $1.9 billion in the next 10 years unless further changes are made," said a study by the Oklahoma Justice Reform Task Force, assembled by Gov. Mary Fallin.

SQ 780 will make simple possession of any drug and certain property crimes misdemeanors, with the goal of imprisoning fewer people. SQ 781 will use any savings from that reduction to fund mental-health and substance-abuse treatment programs.