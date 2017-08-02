Two accused of stealing ATM from Lone Wolf store

A pair of men were charged Tuesday with stealing a Lone Wolf ATM in October and are suspected of other Kiowa County crimes, according to investigators.

Samuel Aguirre, 47, Hobart, and Jeremy David Polk, 34, Granite, each made initial appearances in Kiowa County District Court Tuesday where each received felony charges of second-degree burglary and conspiracy charges, court records indicate. Both men were charged in the court Friday with larceny counts for other cases as well.

According to a release from the Kiowa County Sheriff's Office, investigators determined that Aguirre and Polk were prime suspects in the October theft of an ATM from C.J.'s Convenience Store in Lone Wolf. They took "great care ... to verify the validity" of information and chose not to make a premature arrest," The two men were identified and evidence linking the men to the theft led to their arrest.

"The cases against Aguirre and Polk were built with the intent of providing prosecutors with more than sufficient evidence to secure meaningful prosecution," the statement said.