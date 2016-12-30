Tulsa flu victim dies; hospitals kept busy

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting the state's second flu death of the season.

The department said Thursday that a Tulsa County resident died of influenza during the weekly reporting period that ended Tuesday. The previously reported death was in Johnston County.

The department reports only that both deaths were people 65-years-old or older.

A total of 97 people have been hospitalized with the flu during the season that began in early October. Tulsa County has had the most flu-related hospitalizations with 21, followed by Oklahoma County with 17 while Cleveland County has had eight and Logan and Creek counties have each had six.

There were 13 flu deaths in the state during last year's flu season, down sharply from the more than 100 deaths the year before.