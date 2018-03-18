Tulsa exploring program that lets panhandlers work for money

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Tulsa's A Better Way program began operating March 9, but before it did, city officials wanted to make one thing absolutely clear: the day-labor initiative isn't just for panhandlers.

It's for you, too.

"The term `A Better Way,' it's also a message to the whole of the community," said Mike Brose, executive director of Mental Health Association Oklahoma. "The reason why people panhandle is because people hand the money out their car windows. It encourages that behavior.

"So, the message is also to the broader community there is a better way."

Mental Health Association Oklahoma was the only nonprofit to respond to the city's request for proposals to operate A Better Way.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said the organization is a great fit to run the program.

"They do have expertise in addressing a broad range of needs, whether that is job placement, connecting people with different social services that our available and that is really the value of the program," Bynum said.