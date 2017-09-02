Tribal program to help with heating bills

Comanche Nation Social Services will begin taking applications Tuesday for winter LIHEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance) Heating Assistance.

The service is for Comanche tribal members only who are head of household. Tribal member must reside in Comanche, Cotton, Tillman, Caddo or Kiowa counties. To avoid duplication of service; if you have received assistance with the State of Oklahoma LIHEAP or another tribal program you are not eligible for Comanche LIHEAP.

Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood (CDIB) and Social Security cards for all in the household must be provided; as well as proof of all household income for the past 30 days. Other documentation may be requested.