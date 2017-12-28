Trial ordered for two-time felon accused of machete attack on woman

ANADARKO A 39-year-old man accused of a June machete assault in Carnegie pleaded not guilty Wednesday and has been bound over for trial.

Ralph Dimitri Ramnarine Jr. entered his plea of not guilty to felony counts of assault and battery with deadly weapon and maiming, after previous conviction of two or more prior felonies, before District Judge David A. Stephens in Caddo County District Court, records indicate. He was arrested by Lawton police June 14 and returned to Caddo County to be charged.

According to an affidavit filed in court, a woman who called Ramnarine her "on-and-off boyfriend" told Caddo County sheriff's deputies that he'd come through the window of her room while she was sleeping, accused her of cheating on him and "cut her face open with the machete." The woman was later found by a passerby "in the middle of the road, waving her arms, signaling him to stop." The passerby told deputies he saw her injuries and said she was screaming, "He is gonna kill me; police please." He took her to Carnegie Police Department and she was taken to a trauma center in Oklahoma City.

In her home, investigators found a "blood soaked pillow on the floor," "large amounts of blood at the front door entryway" and "small footprints of blood going out onto the front sidewalk," according to the affidavit. Investigators learned that Ramnarine traveled to the Lawton area.

It took two encounters, but Lawton police would later arrest Ramnarine.

Lawton police first came across Ramnarine while investigating another incident on June 13 at a local apartment complex, where they spoke with Ramnarine. After checking for warrants, dispatch told the officers that all were clear and Ramnarine was released.

After 20 minutes, a dispatcher notified police that there was a warrant for Ramnarine's arrest, according to the report. A delay in the warrants search system resulted in the misinformation. Ramnarine was located the next day and taken into custody.