Trial continues in Tillman County child abuse death case

FREDERICK Testimony continued for the third day Tuesday in Tillman County District Court in the murder trial of a 30-year-old Frederick man charged with the 2015 death of an infant boy.

Gregory Scott Miller, Jr. is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend's 18-month-old son. The child was pronounced dead on Feb. 27, 2015 after being brought to the former Memorial and Physician Group in Frederick because the child was unresponsive and medical personnel were unsuccessful in resuscitating the child. The State Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and determined the child had a skull fracture and a subduaral hematoma. He also had a bruise inside his lip, a bruised right ear and additional bruises on his forehead and the back of his head.

The child's mother, Kelly Lea Fairchild, 24, of Frederick, has been charged with child neglect in connection the case. No trial date has been set for Fairchild.