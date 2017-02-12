Trail takes on holiday spirit this month

The holiday spirit has come to the Trail.

Bob Wright, co-owner of the Trail of Fear, has transformed the usually haunted and spooky Trail into a welcome, fun and festive family destination for the holiday season. Dubbed the Trail of Cheer, the holiday attraction will be open each Friday and Saturday until Christmas with plenty of activities for the whole family.

"There's a few various things people can do there," Wright said. "You're going to get to see some displays and a bunch of Christmas trees. We have our Santa area where people can come and talk with him for free and get free photos. We'll have plenty of other things to do as well."

Ol' Saint Nick is hard at work at the North Pole, making final preparations for his big night in just a few weeks, but Wright was able to convince him to come to the Trail of Cheer to listen to children's last-minute Christmas wishes. The reindeer won't be available for comment, however Santa doesn't want to work them too much before Christmas Eve. Parents eager to capture the moment are welcome to do so at no charge.

"You're more than welcome to bring your camera or your phone and take photos of your child with Santa," Wright said.

Hot cocoa, pastries and other snacks to combat the chilly weather will be available for purchase inside. You'll need those drinks to warm your body while playing on the inflatable slide and obstacle course that will be set up each night. You'll also want to keep your body warm to ride on the Christmas Around the World holiday train ride.

"The train ride is about 12-15 minutes, so it's pretty substantial," Wright said. "You'll get to see how different countries and cultures celebrate Christmas and how some of them are pretty different from us here."