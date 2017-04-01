Traffic accident death trial set for Apache man

A trial has been set for the May-June docket for a 34-year-old Apache man charged in the death of a teenager who died from injuries she suffered in a 2015 traffic accident.

The trial for Nickolas A. Grass was set during a formal arraignment Tuesday. He is charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Alexus Domebo, 16, of Apache, in a two-vehicle accident Nov. 2, 2015, on U.S. 62 south of Apache near the Comanche-Caddo county line.

Grass was southbound on U.S. 62 when his car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car driven by a 17-year-old Elgin girl. Domebo, a passenger in that car, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another passenger, a 16-year-old Apache boy, were taken to a Lawton hospital, where they were treated and later released.

Grass was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital, where he was admitted in fair condition with trunk external, trunk internal and leg injuries.

According to an affidavit filed in Comanche County District Court, Grass was under the influence of marijuana and the painkiller tramadol at the time of the accident.