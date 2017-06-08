Tornado leaves destruction in Tulsa; 13 injured

TULSA(AP) An apparent tornado near midtown Tulsa early Sunday injured more than a dozen people, including two with life-threatening injuries, knocked out power to thousands of customers, heavily damaged businesses and blew debris through the streets, leaving a "Pet Smart" sign suspended around power lines.

No deaths were reported following the storm that struck shortly after 1 a.m., according to city of Tulsa spokeswoman Kim Meloy.

Emergency Medical Services Authority spokeswoman Kelli Bruer said the ambulance company transported a total of 13 people to area hospitals, eight from a TGI Fridays restaurant, four from a Whataburger restaurant, and one person who was in the area.

One of the most severely injured was in TGI Fridays and the other was inside the Whataburger, Bruer said.

The timing of the storm was fortunate, according to city of Tulsa spokeswoman Kim Meloy, because hundreds, if not thousands of people were in the area only hours earlier.