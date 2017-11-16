Time taking toll

APACHE The wall of a historic building in downtown Apache collapsed Tuesday evening.

The west side of the historic Mo' Betta building, adjacent to the town's Centennial Park, collapsed during strong winds Tuesday. No injuries were reported; no one was in the park at the time of the collapse and the building has sat vacant for some time. Several Apache residents said the roof had partially caved in last year and that it had not been repaired.

The building is connected to additional structures that line downtown Apache, including the Apache Public Library, but they do not appear to be threatened by the collapse. The library remains open without issue.

The area surrounding the collapsed structure has been blocked off with caution tape. The Centennial Park has been cleaned up and is open, though the area next to the rubble is also blocked off. Officials say cleanup will be the responsibility of the building's owners.

In addition to being one of the first structures built in Apache, the former Mo' Betta building also featured one of the first murals painted to spruce up Apache.