Tillman Co. family considers farming providential

Mention the name "Micah Treadwell" around Tillman County to people who live at the end of the blacktop and you will see knowing looks in their eyes and broad smiles on their faces.

Who can say enough about a woman who was the Tillman County Oklahoma State University County Extension leader for 32 years? While working for OSU, she married Elbert "'Buddy" Treadwell who, along with his brother, Bill Treadwell, farmed wheat, cotton, grain sorghum, alfalfa and other crops. The two brothers also maintained both cow-calf operations along with grazing stocker cattle on winter wheat pasture and summer graze.

Micah was married to Buddy for 32 years before he passed away. His death created a new partnership between her and her son, Ethan. That relationship has expanded with a partnership with her daughter, Paige, and her husband, Derek Jacobs. The foursome grows irrigated cotton along Otter Creek in Kiowa County.

Micah's life is a busy one. She is an equal partner with her son and daughter and son-in-law.

"If I were to assign myself a title, it would be as an a accountant for our farming and ranching operations," she said. "At the same time, I enjoy spoiling my three grandchildren."

Ethan has two daughters, Linney, who is 7 years old, and Autrey, who is 4. Paige and Derek have a son, 4-year- old Tucker.

Micah is a name found in the Old Testament. Its Hebrew meaning is "who is like God?" This meaning has special appeal to the extended Treadwell family.

Micah can be found studying family business records at home. She may be consulting with a bank loan officer. She can be found holding a gate while her son and his cowboys sort cattle in some remote pasture.