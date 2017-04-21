Tickets on sale for Marlow banquet

MARLOW - Tickets are on sale now for the Marlow Chamber of Commerce Banquet. Intended to applaud Marlow and the surrounding area, the event is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the First Baptist Church Life Center at 212 N. 4th Street, Marlow.

As a part of the celebration, the gavel will officially be passed from 2016 chamber president Heath Boyles to 2017 president Valerie Moore.

One of the highlights of the evening every year is congratulating the new Citizen of the Year, Community Improvement Award winner, and Free Enterprise Award winner.

This event will feature a meal of slow roasted pork roast, herb roasted potatoes, roasted root vegetables, salad, bread/roll and cake catered by Giuseppe's Italian Dining.