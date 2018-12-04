Tickets on sale for dinner theatre

Duncan Christians Concerned will hold it's annual Dinner Theater at 6:30 p.m. April 20 at Duncan's First Baptist Church.

The event is called Pistols and Pasta and tickets must be purchased by Friday. Tickets are available at First Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church and Ace Hardware in Duncan.

"We will have a silent auction and some of the ladies will be baking cakes and cookies," Penny Gardner, of the group, said. "The tickets for the Dinner Theater are $20 per person and must be purchased by this Friday. We hope everyone will come out to participate in this wonderful cause."