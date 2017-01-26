Three hurt as pickup runs into Altus store

ALTUS - Three people were injured Tuesday after a vehicle struck an Altus convenience store.

The accident occurred at 10:15 a.m. at the EZ GO store at 2516 E. Broadway. According to a report from Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy, a pickup driven by Roberta Bruce entered the store's parking lot and struck a barrier protecting the gas pumps, then collided with a pickup parked in front of the store. After striking that vehicle, Bruce's vehicle traveled over the curb and eventually struck the building.

The driver told police that the accelerator of her vehicle had malfunctioned and she was unable to stop her vehicle, according to Murphy.

The three victims were taken to the Altus hospital for treatment.