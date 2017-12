FREDERICK Three candidates tossed their hats in the ring for two seats to be decided on the Tipton school board.

The candidates for the Office 3 seat were Chris Nunley and Mark Dewain Jones. The seat is for a full five-year term.

Rickey Bryan filed as the lone candidate for the Office 2 seat, an unexpired four-year term.

Filing for the election began Monday and ended Wednesday. The election is scheduled for Feb. 13, 2018.