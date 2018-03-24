Texas man hurt in wreck near Temple

A 74-year-old Seymour, Texas man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday morning in Cotton County

The accident occurred at 10:56 a.m. on U.S. 70 just west of the County Road 2650 intersection about 5.5 miles south of Temple.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Jacob Dickinson, A 2001 Freightliner truck driven by Connie H. Rodriquez was traveling eastbound on U.S. 70 when he failed to negotiate a curve and departed the roadway to the left, striking a guardrail and then a bridge abutment before rolling of a turn and coming to rest on the driver's side. Rodriquez was pinned for one hour and 57 minutes before he was extricated by Survival Flight, Temple Fire Department, Comanche County Memorial Ambulance and Air Evac by implementing the use of the Jaws of Life.