Temps to blast past 100; advisory issued

NORMAN (AP) - Much of Oklahoma is under a heat advisory today as temperatures and humidity levels remain high.

Forecasters say high temperatures likely will reach the low 100s with heat index values of 105 degrees to 108 degrees. The heat and humidity will persist through Saturday night, when there will be a rising chance for thunderstorms.

Emergency officials across the Sooner State say they've responded to dozens of calls in the past week for heat-related issues. They advise people to stay hydrated, wear light-colored clothing and limit time spent outdoors, if possible.