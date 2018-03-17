Teachers, students paint with kindness

ELGIN A group of Elgin Middle school students and teachers is painting with kindness.

As part of the school's ongoing commitment to a curriculum dedicated to teaching students the importance of social acceptance and kindness, teachers Anita West and Joann Draheim partnered with students to paint a series of murals and inspirational messages on the walls of the middle school buildings. Four have been completed and more are in the planning phases.

"We want to enhance our school climate," West said. "We want our kids to see each day that they should be the change they want to see in the world."

The phrase of "be the change" is one that is echoed throughout Elgin Middle School since the conception of the Winter Wishes program two years ago. West, who co-organized the wish-granting program, said much of the inspiration for the school murals is derived from Winter Wishes. It created such a unique atmosphere of care and compassion in the school during the "wish week" that she wanted to recapture that throughout the whole year.

"We want the school climate to be similar to Winter Wishes," she said. "It was so special with everyone going out of their way to be kind and appreciative of each other."

West utilized the Donors Choose crowdfunding site, which solicits donations for school projects from individuals and businesses, to raise money for paint supplies. The project was quickly funded with more than $800 in donations. West thanked the donors for being "agents of change."

"As every student and adult walks our halls, we want them to be reminded that kindness matters and that each one of them is an agent for change at school and in our community," she said. "We work hard on our school climate to instill kindness and tolerance every day. With these murals, we will display the importance of these ideals for generations to come."

With the supplies in hand, Draheim stepped forward and began conceiving ideas for the inspirational murals. The most prominent is a purple-and-blue banner painted in a hallway of the seventh and eighth grade building. At first glance, it looks like a banner hanging temporarily on the wall that kids will pass by as they head to class. At closer inspection, Draheim said, it's a permanent fixture that future generations of middle school students will take to heart.

"It's about kindness and that's something that is enduring," Draheim said.