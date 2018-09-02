Tax hike measures address pay for teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) A sweeping package of tax hikes on tobacco, motor fuel and oil, natural gas and wind production that would generate nearly $600 million to fund a teacher pay raise has cleared two key Oklahoma legislative committees.

Special budget committees in the House and Senate each passed House Bill 1033 on Thursday, setting up potential final votes in the House and Senate early next week. Because it raises taxes, passage will require a three-fourth's vote in each chamber. It passed the House committee 21-5 and the Senate panel 10-2.