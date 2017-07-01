Symbiosis theme of new art display

DUNCAN "Symbiosis on the Chisholm Trail," featuring the artwork of Jennifer Cocoma Hustis, is on display at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center through Feb. 25.

Edmond artist Hustis said symbiosis, or living together, is a combination of syn, meaning with; and bios, meaning life.

"I have never had an art exhibition in Duncan before, but I do have wonderful friends in Duncan," Hustis said. "I am honored to be part of the 150th year celebration of the Chisholm Trail and I have enjoyed researching the many inspiring stories during that time for my exhibition 'Symbiosis on the Chisholm Trail.'"

Symbiosis was adopted by the scientific community in the late 1800s, according to Hustis, though it had appeared in English in a non-scientific sense as far back as 1622. "When a biological symbiosis is mutually beneficial, it is termed mutualism. For example, when the yucca moth lays her eggs in the seed pods of the yucca, she acts as pollinator, and when the larvae hatch they feed on some, but not all, of the seeds," Hustis said.

When one organism lives off another at the other's expense, it's called parasitism.

Either way, living together is what symbiosis is all about.

"I love to paint the beauty of nature and believe that there is no separation between the spiritual and physical world, and that souls exist not only in humans, but also in animals, plants and even geographic features," Hustis said. "Throughout this exhibit I hope you find ways to see how symbiotic or 'living together' relationships can hinder or help life."

As she researched the Chisholm Trail for the exhibit, she found herself intrigued by brave stories of daring survival.

"I believe the job of the artist is to bring history to life. In this solo exhibition of my art, I use symbolic imagery of animals, nature and the artist's instruments to remind us of the importance of the artist as a historic messenger. My goal is that you leave contemplating how you approach life with respect of the innate knowledge of nature."