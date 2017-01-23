Swinging years come to CTAC with St. Louis Big Band

DUNCAN In the 1920s and '30s, popular music in the United States was evolving. Minstrel shows were fading away, most Depression-era Americans couldn't afford to attend classical performances and a new genre was establishing itself in a "big" way.

Something called "big band music" was stealing the spotlight, and thanks to band leaders like Paul Whiteman, Ted Lewis and Fred Waring it became the dominant popular music form for decades.

On Saturday in the Chisholm Hall at the Simmons Center, the St. Louis Big Band will use the Chisholm Trail Arts Council's CTAC Live series to explore the many forms of big band and swing music.

"We've had big band music in CTAC Live in the past, when we had the Glenn Miller Orchestra in the 2015 season," said CTAC Executive Director Darcy Reeves. "One of our board members, Cindy Parks, had checked out the St. Louis Big Band, and we thought having them would tie-in well with the Arts Council's 40-year anniversary."

With that in mind, Reeves said, the concert venue at the Simmons Center is moving from the auditorium to Chisholm Hall. During the 7:30 p.m. concert, patrons can not only listen to the many styles of the St. Louis Big Band, but they will also be free to dance the night away.

"We had dancing during a performance by the Texas Gypsies in 2013 and it went over well, and big band music just makes you want to get up and dance," Reeves noted. "We're going to have a stage for the band and the seating will be a little different because we'll use part of the hall as a dance floor.