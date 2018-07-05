Suson's love for Walters visible in work at library

When Gina Suson went to work for the Walters Public Library in 2007, she knew she had found the job that she would have forever. Her travels took her from Walters, but she always came back home.

"I was one of 14 kids and I was raised in Walters until I was 9 and we moved to Bowie and Azle, Texas," Suson said. "I came back when I was 15 and graduated from Walters High School in 1977. I have had many jobs in my lifetime, but I love working at the library because I get to meet new people and help them find books that they may be interested in."

Suson has worked as a graphic artist at the Great Plains Vo-Tech, at the Walters Herald as a columnist, in the ad department, selling ads and building them and in editorial, laying out the paper.

"I also worked at the Lawton Times and at KSWO TV taking ads off the smaller tapes and putting them on the larger ones, and I worked at Sam's Club for 8 years," she said. "I worked five part-time jobs from 2000 until 2005, all the while raising my son by myself. I was his Boy Scout leader for his troop and I really enjoyed that too.

"I found myself on welfare in 2007 and I was put on a work program. In November of 2007 I was hired as the full-time librarian and I have stayed because I love working at the library and I love Walters. I am state-certified by the Oklahoma LIbrary Association. I have to keep my certification up periodically by going to workshops and receiving continuing education."