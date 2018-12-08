Superintendents find ways to pay for raises

State-mandated pay raises will be a blessing for certified teachers and support staff, but already have become a headache for local superintendents.

When the Oklahoma Legislature passed House Bill 1010XX a package of tax increases on the state tax on fuel, the gross production tax, the cigarette tax and others to give teachers an average of $6,100 more a year, along with $1,250 more for support staff it was supposed to raise enough revenue to cover the additional cost of raises for state-dependent school districts. The tax increase was anticipated to raise an estimated $430 million more in revenue enough to cover raises, an additional $33 million for textbooks and $17 million for general education.