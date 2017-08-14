Summer's Last Blast for cars is Friday in Duncan

DUNCAN Summer's Last Blast Cruise is set for 6-10 p.m. Friday on Main Street.

Featuring classic and modern muscle cars, trucks and motorcycles, this event is coordinated by Main Street Duncan Inc.

Food trucks, bounce houses, free live music and fun for the kids are all part of the plan, according to Destiny Ahlfenger, executive director of Main Street Duncan. Downtown shopping and competitions will be included for all ages.

"Main Street Duncan is happy to host the Summer's Last Blast Cruise for the third year in a row now," said Jeff Bruehl, Main Street Duncan president. "We will not have another cruise till March 2018, so we hope everyone comes out to enjoy the last cruise of 2017."

This event is free to spectators and shoppers.