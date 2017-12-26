Students named to honor roll

WICHITA FALLS, Texas - Four area students are among 1,184 students recognized on Midwestern State University's fall 2017 honor rolls.

Haley Izod of Elgin was one of 424 students listed the university's President's Honor Roll, which requires students with 12 hours or more to have no grade lower than a 4.0 or "A."

Three Lawton students Jasmine Gerard, Joshua Segovia and Kristine Wyatt made the Dean's List, which requires students with 12 hours or more to have a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74 and no grade lower than a "C."