Home » News » Area » Students named to honor roll

Students named to honor roll

Tue, 12/26/2017 - 1:37am Staff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas - Four area students are among 1,184 students recognized on Midwestern State University's fall 2017 honor rolls.

Haley Izod of Elgin was one of 424 students listed the university's President's Honor Roll, which requires students with 12 hours or more to have no grade lower than a 4.0 or "A."

Three Lawton students  Jasmine Gerard, Joshua Segovia and Kristine Wyatt  made the Dean's List, which requires students with 12 hours or more to have a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.74 and no grade lower than a "C."

