Sterling schools to be firearm protected

STERLING The Sterling Public Schools Board of Education approved the training and arming of some school personnel at its regular board meeting Tuesday.

The school board entered executive session, during which it discussed the policy, process and implementation of training personnel, including teachers, to have access to firearms on school property and during school hours. After returning from executive session, the five-person board voted unanimously to approve the new policy.

Kent Lemons, superintendent, said the process from this point will be done privately in the interest of school safety.

"We don't want to give anything away that would compromise our schools," Lemons said.

School officials said the new policy was not a response to the Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland, Fla. that left 17 people dead. Lemons said he and the board first started talking about arming teachers and staff at a school board meeting last November. But they took the recent shooting into consideration during Tuesday's debate and decision.

"This was our normal flow and it just ended up that the discussion was set up for this point in time," Lemons said. "The safety of our students is at the forefront of our needs."