Sterling man dies in wreck

A 23-year-old Sterling man died from injuries suffered in a one-vehicle accident Thursday near Elgin.

The accident occurred at around 3:54 a.m. on Northeast Kleeman Road east of Elgin. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2015 Kia Rio driven by Jordan V. Walking Eagle, 24, Elgin, was southbound on Kleeman Road when the vehicle departed the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected and when the vehicle came back onto the roadway it crossed the center line. It then went off to the right again before striking a fence and continuing into a field and coming to rest at a creek embankment.

A passenger in Dickinson's vehicle, John J. Poolaw was taken by Survival Flight to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was pronounced dead due to massive injuries. Walking Eagle was taken by Apache EMS to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, where she was admitted in critical condition with internal and leg injuries.