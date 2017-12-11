Stepping on floor has never been more fun at Duncan Library

DUNCAN The Duncan Public Library will show off its BEAM interactive floor to the public at a grand opening at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The library is at 2211 U.S. 81 and the BEAM system is in the Library Annex, the building on the west end of the parking lot. Admission is free, but those who attend may be asked to fill out a five-question survey.

"The BEAM floor is fun for all ages and designed to get people moving around," said Jan Cole, library director. "Regular play on BEAM, plus mini lessons on nutrition, hydration and other pertinent health tips, will help participants learn to lead healthier lives."

Stephens County ranked 28th among the state's 77 counties in percent of obese population in 2015, according to Cole. She said Oklahoma has historically ranked poorly in many key health indicators. The United Health Foundation ranked Oklahoma's overall health in 2016 as 45th in the nation.

The library received a $4,080 Health Literacy grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Oklahoma Department of Libraries to install the floor, according to Cole.

She demonstrated the new BEAM interactive floor system during a recent meeting at the library. The system projects lighting onto the floor from overhead. Different games were controlled by a tablet-size device Cole operated.