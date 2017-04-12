Stephens County residents talk trash

DUNCAN Most of the discussion during the regular meeting of the South Central Oklahoma Environmental Authority took place under the comments portion on Monday afternoon.

Chairman Jason McPherson told Brenda Merchant, government affairs manager for Waste Connections' central region, that he thinks Marlow citizens would like to explore the possibilities for more recycling. Merchant said the company can take a look at expanding recycling for Marlow. She said the company is also looking at revisiting hours for the Marlow drop-off site.

Merchant also said a rate hike determined by the increase in the Consumer Price Index is in the contract. She said how much rates will increase for consumers in 2018 will be determined by each city (Marlow, Duncan and Comanche) because the cities handle billing and other administrative duties such as connections for services.

Ron Richards, district general manager for Waste Connections, said the company makes regular bulk waste pickups for items such as old refrigerators, window unit air conditioners, old couches and other dilapidated furniture. The company generally picks up bags of leaves on its regular routes. Appliances put on the curb for bulk pickup must not contain refrigerant. For a list of what can be picked up, call the Duncan Waste Connections office at 580-252-1422.