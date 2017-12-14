Stephens County names four candidates

DUNCAN One more candidate filed for Stephens County Commissioner District 3 on Wednesday, the last day for filing.

The person elected will finish serving out the unexpired term of Dee Bowen, who is retiring this month.

Four candidates all Democrats will be on the primary election ballot Feb. 13.

Emzla Pitts, 67 of Comanche, filed Wednesday. Pitts currently works as court security for the federal court in Lawton. The other candidates are Russell Morgan, Andy Powers, Tony Mitchell and Terry Bishop.

Mike Cuzzort, who filed for the seat as a Republican on Tuesday, is ineligible for the position, according to the Stephens County Election Board.