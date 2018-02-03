Stephens County loses youth services to budget cuts

DUNCAN State budget cuts have resulted in the closing of Youth Services for Stephens County at 16 S. 7th Street today. The decision came from the agency's board of directors as the result of a series of meetings in February when budget and funding were reviewed.

Funding for the agency had greatly decreased over the last five years, leaving the agency in a place with limited cash flow.

Youth Services Board Chair Joe Henderson said this was not the intention of the board, but with the history of budget cuts and revenue shortfalls at the state level, as well as the additional announcement of a two percent budget cut Wednesday to all state agencies, the board did not feel the agency could withstand these additional cuts.

"Our board had to make the decision that we can't make it," Henderson said. "After much heartache and discussion, we felt there was no other option."