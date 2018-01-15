Stephens County Humane Society holds Yappy Hour

DUNCAN The Stephens County Humane Society will sponsor a Yappy Hour fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Duncan Golf & Tennis Club, 1800 Duncan Country Club Road.

For a $10 cover charge, participants will be treated to live musical entertainment by Jerrod Smith. Free appetizers and a full cash bar will be provided by Interurban. A Bark-a-rita drink special will also be featured.

"We're also having a silent dessert auction," said Patti Whitaker, fundraiser chair on the Stephens County Humane Society Board of Directors.

"It costs us about $8 per day per animal to care for a shelter pet," Whitaker said. "These fundraising events are so important because we are a nonprofit and we survive through donations and memberships."

The humane society works closely with municipal animal control departments in Stephens County and has the ability to house approximately 40-45 dogs and 35 cats in the shelter, Whitaker said.