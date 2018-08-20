Stephens County Fair kicks off Wednesday
Mon, 08/20/2018 - 12:14am Jeff Kaley
DUNCAN Starting Wednesday, the Stephens County Fair & Expo Center will be the site of four days of fun, excitement, competition and good eats, thanks to the organizational skills of the Stephens County Free Fair Association.
Running through Saturday, preparation for the 111th Stephens County Free Fair brings together several entities with one goal: To continue the tradition of putting on the best Stephens County Free Fair possible.