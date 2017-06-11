Status of Stephens Co. Expo Center contracts questioned

DUNCAN Stephens County Commissioners heard comments from the public and requested the presence of District Attorney Jason Hicks to answer questions about the Stephens County Fair & Expo Center contracts on Monday.

During their regular meeting at the Stephens County Courthouse, Dee Bowen, District 3 Commissioner read part of a letter from the district attorney stating all contracts must be approved by commissioners.

"As a user, I sign three or four contracts a year ... That means as a user, I'm going to have to wait until you guys meet to discuss this?" asked Joe Henderson, Lions Club Rodeo chairman, who is also involved with other equestrian events. "We just did the Prairie Circuit Finals, and we determined on Tuesday that we needed to have an additional room."

Jim McLain, event producer with Twobulls Group said tthe fairgrounds has larger events than ever before and asked "From what the (district attorney) says, we've been doing that wrong all this time?"

Bowen asked if someone could find out if Hicks were available to come to the meeting to answer questions.

McLain asked if invoices will come from the commissioners' office or if it would come from someone who could oversee the smaller details to make sure everything was carried out in the contract. He also asked why the procedure is being changed now.