State Sen. Nathan Dahm to run for 1st District seat

BROKEN ARROW, (AP) - Republican state Sen. Nathan Dahm says he's a candidate for northeastern Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District seat.

Dahm made the announcement Friday morning in downtown Broken Arrow. He's the fifth Republican to formally announce plans to seek the seat held by 1st District Rep. Jim Bridenstine, who is serving his third term and is not expected to seek re-election in 2018.

The 34-year-old Dahm has represented District 33 in southern and southeastern Tulsa County since 2012. He was re-elected to a four-year term in 2016 and will not have to leave his seat to run for Congress.