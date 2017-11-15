State may slash more spending, hit reserves

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Oklahoma's legislative leaders are unveiling bills to cut funding to most state agencies and use cash reserves to finish plugging a budget hole after lawmakers failed to pass a broad package of tax increases.

A series of bills were introduced Tuesday in House and Senate budget committees. The bills would impose cuts of about 2.5 percent to most agencies to make up for expected revenue lost from an unconstitutional cigarette tax passed in May.

The rest of the $215 million in lost revenue would be filled by using several sources of one-time money, including savings accounts.

During Tuesday's budget hearings, residents of a local assisted living center urged lawmakers to protect funding for programs to the state's elderly and disabled.

TSET offers some relief

An independent state board announced Tuesday that it will provide $3.08 million for senior nutrition services and mobile mental health crisis teams to help shore up programs threatened by the state's budget shortfall.

Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) Board of Directors voted Tuesday to provide a one-time grant of $1.81 million to the state Department of Human Services to help maintain services to 189 senior nutrition meal sites in 77 counties across Oklahoma and $1.27 million to the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services for the crisis teams, the board said in a news release.

DHS has planned to reduce funding for several programs, including state funds used to provide meals and other services for seniors.

"This funding cut would have resulted in the closures of several meal sites and up to one-third of seniors could have lost their services," Sheree Powell, DHS spokeswoman, said in the news release.