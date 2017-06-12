State lists trucks with surplus sold at auction 

Online and public auctions of state surplus property have raised more than $2 million for state agencies over the past couple of years, the state's Office of Management and Enterprise Services reports.

The next in-person public auction is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the OMES site at 2530 W. Reno in Oklahoma City. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and people considering placing bids are encouraged to check out items beforehand. All purchases must be paid for before 3 p.m.

According to Shelley Zumwalt, director of public affairs at the OMES, more than 300 items are sold on average in live auctions held on the second Friday of each month. Items sold during live auctions held from July 2016 to June 2017 brought in more than $1.6 million. Roughly 90 percent of money raised went back to the agencies where the surplus items originated.

Zumwalt said an average of 143 lots are sold each month in online auctions of surplus. Auctions held from July 2016 to June 2017 brought in $938,705, which included sales tax and credit card fees. After sales tax and fees are removed, 90 percent went back to the agencies to replenish their stock, and the rest of the money went to state surplus programs, as they do not receive allocated funds, the OMES said.

Zumwalt said there are 15,602 registered users on the state's online auction web site.

"Anyone in the U.S. can register. They just need to have a valid U.S. government photo ID," she said.