State leaders request budget results

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma lawmakers have sent letters to state agencies requesting they give hypothetical results for a more than 3 percent budget cut.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down a $1.50 cigarette fee earlier this month after justices called it a tax, The Oklahoman reported. Legislative leaders are now inquiring how agencies would be affected by an across-the-board budget cut to make up for the lost fee.

The Department of Transportation is one of the largest agencies that could be affected by a potential budget cut.

Bobby Stem, executive director of the Oklahoma Association of General Contractors, said projects scheduled for 2018 would likely be delayed with a budget cut.

The letters sent Thursday and Monday also asked the agencies how a cut in state appropriations would affect federal matching dollars.